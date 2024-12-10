Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed on Tuesday that the military had hit several Syrian naval vessels in overnight strikes.



"The Israeli military has been operating in Syria in recent days to strike and destroy strategic capabilities that threaten the State of Israel. The navy operated last night to destroy the Syrian fleet with great success," Katz said during a visit to a naval base in the northern city of Haifa.



He also warned Syria's new rulers not to follow ousted president Bashar al-Assad's path.



AFP