In first contacts, US officials urge Syrian rebels to support inclusive government

Middle East News
2024-12-11 | 00:27
2min
The Biden administration has urged the rebel group that led the ouster of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad not to assume automatic leadership of the country but instead run an inclusive process to form a transitional government, according to two U.S. officials and a congressional aide briefed on the first U.S. contacts with the group.

The communications with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a group formerly allied with al Qaeda and designated a terrorist organization by the United States, are being conducted in coordination with Washington's Middle East allies, including Turkey.


One of the officials said the administration is also in touch with President-elect Donald Trump's team.

The discussions, which have taken place over the last several days, are part of a larger effort by Washington to coordinate with various groups inside Syria as it tries to navigate the chaotic aftermath of the sudden collapse of the Assad regime on Sunday.

The official, speaking anonymously, said the U.S. had sent messages to the group to help guide early efforts to establish a formal governing structure for the country.

The sources declined to say whether the messages were being sent directly or via an intermediary.

Washington believes the transitional government should represent the desires of the Syrian people and would not support HTS taking control without a formal process to select new leaders, the officials said.

The U.S. National Security Council declined to comment.

Reuters

