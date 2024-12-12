WFP says $250mn needed in next six months for Syria food assistance

2024-12-12 | 09:14
WFP says $250mn needed in next six months for Syria food assistance

The United Nations' World Food Program (WFP) called Thursday for $250 million in funding for food assistance to Syria over the next six months, after rebels seized power last week.

"With rapidly escalating needs, WFP urgently requires $250 million in the next six months to buy and deliver food assistance for up to 2.8 million displaced and vulnerable people," it said in a statement.


AFP

Pentagon chief demands 'close consultation' between Israel and US on Syria
Two people drown as boat with 130 aboard capsized south of Tunisia's Chebba: Ambrey
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

