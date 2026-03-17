Loud explosions heard in Iran's capital: AFP journalist

Middle East News
17-03-2026 | 03:46
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Loud explosions heard in Iran&#39;s capital: AFP journalist
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Loud explosions heard in Iran's capital: AFP journalist

Loud explosions shook Iran's capital on Tuesday, an AFP journalist said, after a night of bombing in the war with the United States and Israel.

It was not immediately clear what the targets were but the blasts were heard in Tehran city center, and followed a night of heavy explosions mixed with thunder and rain across the city, the reporter said.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Explosions

Iran

Capital

Tehran

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