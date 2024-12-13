Blinken tells Turkey 'imperative' to work against IS in Syria

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday told Turkey it was "imperative" to work against a resurgence of the Islamic State (IS) group in Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad.



"Our country worked very hard... to ensure the elimination of the territorial caliphate of ISIS (IS), to ensure that that threat doesn't rear its head again. And we must keep at those efforts," Blinken said in Ankara at a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.



AFP