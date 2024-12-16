Moscow says it has evacuated diplomats from Russia, Belarus, and North Korea from Syria

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday that an Air Force plane had departed from the Hmeimim Airbase in Syria carrying diplomats from Russia, Belarus, and North Korea.



The Russian Foreign Ministry's Crisis Management Department stated on its Telegram channel that "the Russian embassy in Damascus continues its operations."



Meanwhile, Russia's state-run news agency cited the Belarusian Foreign Ministry confirming that all Belarusian diplomats have been evacuated from Syria.



Reuters