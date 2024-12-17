US says truce extended at Syria flashpoint between Kurds, pro-Turkish fighters

The United States said Tuesday it had brokered an extension of a ceasefire between pro-Turkish fighters and Syrian Kurds at the flashpoint Manbij town and was seeking a broader understanding with Ankara.



The Manbij truce, which had expired, "is extended through the end of the week, and we will, obviously, look to see that ceasefire extended as far as possible into the future," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.



AFP