News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
20
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
20
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US says truce extended at Syria flashpoint between Kurds, pro-Turkish fighters
Middle East News
2024-12-17 | 13:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US says truce extended at Syria flashpoint between Kurds, pro-Turkish fighters
The United States said Tuesday it had brokered an extension of a ceasefire between pro-Turkish fighters and Syrian Kurds at the flashpoint Manbij town and was seeking a broader understanding with Ankara.
The Manbij truce, which had expired, "is extended through the end of the week, and we will, obviously, look to see that ceasefire extended as far as possible into the future," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
United States
Truce
Syria
Fighters
Next
Israel's defense minister says Israel will have freedom of action in Gaza after defeating Hamas
Turkey and allies build up forces on Syrian border, reports the Wall Street Journal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-12-11
Syrian Democratic Forces announce truce agreement with opposition forces in Manbij
Middle East News
2024-12-11
Syrian Democratic Forces announce truce agreement with opposition forces in Manbij
0
Middle East News
2024-12-10
Syrian opposition orders fighters to withdraw from cities, to deploy own police force: Sources tell Reuters
Middle East News
2024-12-10
Syrian opposition orders fighters to withdraw from cities, to deploy own police force: Sources tell Reuters
0
Middle East News
2024-12-08
Syrian opposition fighters enter center of Manbij in northern Syria, Turkish security source tells Reuters
Middle East News
2024-12-08
Syrian opposition fighters enter center of Manbij in northern Syria, Turkish security source tells Reuters
0
Middle East News
2024-12-08
Syrian opposition fighters claim control over 80% of Manbij, near victory against Kurdish forces: Reuters
Middle East News
2024-12-08
Syrian opposition fighters claim control over 80% of Manbij, near victory against Kurdish forces: Reuters
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
01:29
Iran's Revolutionary Guards extend control over Tehran's oil exports, sources say
Middle East News
01:29
Iran's Revolutionary Guards extend control over Tehran's oil exports, sources say
0
Middle East News
00:34
CIA director to meet Qatari PM in Doha on Wednesday
Middle East News
00:34
CIA director to meet Qatari PM in Doha on Wednesday
0
Middle East News
14:47
Syria Kurdish leader proposes 'demilitarized zone' in northern town
Middle East News
14:47
Syria Kurdish leader proposes 'demilitarized zone' in northern town
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Syrian border realities shift as Lebanese families revisit long-abandoned villages
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Syrian border realities shift as Lebanese families revisit long-abandoned villages
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-21
Arab League chief arrives in Beirut, urges ceasefire and implementation of Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
2024-10-21
Arab League chief arrives in Beirut, urges ceasefire and implementation of Resolution 1701
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah commanders Farouk Amin Al-Ashi and Youssef Ahmed Noun in Khiam, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah commanders Farouk Amin Al-Ashi and Youssef Ahmed Noun in Khiam, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Evacuations of buildings in Hamra, Beirut occupied by displaced people, relocation in north Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Evacuations of buildings in Hamra, Beirut occupied by displaced people, relocation in north Lebanon (Video)
0
World News
2024-08-11
Thousands of Ukraine troops launch incursion into Russia's Kursk: Kyiv official
World News
2024-08-11
Thousands of Ukraine troops launch incursion into Russia's Kursk: Kyiv official
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:04
Israeli army bulldozes roads, demolishes homes in Lebanon's Naqoura
Lebanon News
03:04
Israeli army bulldozes roads, demolishes homes in Lebanon's Naqoura
2
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanese Internal Security Forces warn against using Israeli-developed WAZE App
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanese Internal Security Forces warn against using Israeli-developed WAZE App
3
Lebanon News
11:50
Swiss parliament votes to ban Hezbollah
Lebanon News
11:50
Swiss parliament votes to ban Hezbollah
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Syrian border realities shift as Lebanese families revisit long-abandoned villages
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Syrian border realities shift as Lebanese families revisit long-abandoned villages
5
Lebanon News
14:35
Israeli military strikes Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:35
Israeli military strikes Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
06:05
Families of Beirut blast victims say Constitutional Council no longer fully operational
Lebanon News
06:05
Families of Beirut blast victims say Constitutional Council no longer fully operational
7
Lebanon News
08:56
Israeli artillery shells outskirts of southern Lebanese towns, drones heavily patrol skies
Lebanon News
08:56
Israeli artillery shells outskirts of southern Lebanese towns, drones heavily patrol skies
8
Lebanon News
09:40
Israeli drone targets Rapid car in Majdal Zoun in South Lebanon; casualties reported
Lebanon News
09:40
Israeli drone targets Rapid car in Majdal Zoun in South Lebanon; casualties reported
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More