UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher urges massive aid boost for Syria: AFP interview
2024-12-18 | 12:45
UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher urges massive aid boost for Syria: AFP interview
Visiting U.N. humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher called for a massive aid boost for Syria Wednesday to respond to "this moment of hope" after the ouster of longtime strongman Bashar al-Assad.
"I want to scale up massively international support, but that now depends on donors. The Syria fund has been historically, shamefully underfunded and now there is this opportunity," Fletcher told AFP.
He added: "We have to get behind (the Syrian people) and to respond to this moment of hope. And if we don't do that quickly, then I fear that this window will close."
AFP
UN
Syria
Tom Fletcher
Aid
