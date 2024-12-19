Syrian Transitional Transport Minister to LBCI: New leadership to handle Hezbollah members peacefully

The Transport Minister in Syria’s transitional government, Bahaa el-Din Sharm, told LBCI that the new Syrian leadership will not engage with Hezbollah members in Syria who have defected and surrendered their weapons.



However, individuals suspected of possessing weapons will be referred to the police and judiciary for investigation.



Sharm also criticized Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, accusing him of prioritizing the transfer of his personal wealth abroad over protecting the faction leaders who fought alongside him during the conflict in Syria.