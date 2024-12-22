Turkey says it believes Kurdish fighters will be forced out of all Syrian territory

Middle East News
2024-12-22 | 05:39
High views
Turkey says it believes Kurdish fighters will be forced out of all Syrian territory
2min
Turkey says it believes Kurdish fighters will be forced out of all Syrian territory

Turkey believes Syria's new rulers, including the Syrian National Army (SNA) armed group which Ankara backs, will drive Kurdish YPG fighters from all territory they occupy in northeastern Syria, Defense Minister Yasar Guler said Sunday.

Turkey regards the Syrian YPG as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants who have fought an insurgency against the Turkish state for 40 years and are deemed terrorists by Ankara, Washington, and the European Union.

The YPG spearheads an alliance, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is backed by the United States and controls territory in northeastern Syria. Since the fall of Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad two weeks ago, Turkey and Syrian groups it backs have fought against the SDF, seizing the city of Manbij.

"We believe that the new leadership in Syria and the Syrian National Army, which is an important part of its army, along with the Syrian people, will free all territories occupied by terrorist organizations," Guler said during a visit to Turkish troops on the Syrian border with military commanders.

"We will also take every necessary measure with the same determination until all terrorist elements beyond our borders are cleared," he said in a video released by his ministry.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Turkey

Kurdish

Fighters

Syria

Territory

Lebanese Druze delegation meets Syrian leadership, opening new chapter in relations
Gaza's Health Ministry says war death toll at 45,259
