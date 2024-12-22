Syrian leader says working to protect minorities, emphasizes coexistence

Middle East News
2024-12-22 | 12:03
High views
Syrian leader says working to protect minorities, emphasizes coexistence
Syrian leader says working to protect minorities, emphasizes coexistence

Syrian leader Ahmad Al Sharaa said Sunday his administration was working to protect minorities, emphasizing the importance of coexistence in the multi-ethnic, multi-confessional country after his Islamist group ousted Bashar al-Assad.

"We are working on protecting sects and minorities from any attacks that occur between them" and from "external" actors trying to exploit the situation "to cause sectarian discord," Al Sharaa said during a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, adding that "Syria is a country for all and we can coexist together."


AFP
 

Middle East News

Syria

Leader

Minorities

Coexistence

