Netanyahu hails Carter for Israel-Egypt treaty offering 'hope for generations'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that late U.S. president Jimmy Carter will be remembered for brokering peace between Israel and Egypt which has offered "hope for future generations."



"We will always remember president Carter's role in forging the first Arab-Israeli peace treaty signed by prime minister Menachem Begin of Israel and president Anwar Sadat of Egypt, a peace treaty that has held for nearly half a century and offers hope for future generations," Netanyahu said in a statement posted on his official account on X.





AFP