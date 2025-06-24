News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UNRWA chief labels US-backed Gaza aid system an 'abomination'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-06-2025 | 04:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UNRWA chief labels US-backed Gaza aid system an 'abomination'
The head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees said Tuesday a recently established, U.S.-backed system for aid distribution in the Gaza Strip was "an abomination."
"The newly created so-called aid mechanism is an abomination that humiliates and degrades desperate people. It is a death trap costing more lives than it saves," Philippe Lazzarini said at a press conference in Berlin.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UNRWA
US
Gaza
Aid
Israeli army says bodies of three hostages recovered in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-30
US backs Israel's ban on UNRWA Gaza aid operations at World Court
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-30
US backs Israel's ban on UNRWA Gaza aid operations at World Court
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-12
Hamas calls US-backed group a 'filthy tool' after aid worker deaths
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-12
Hamas calls US-backed group a 'filthy tool' after aid worker deaths
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-01
UNRWA head says Gaza 'aid distribution has become a death trap'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-01
UNRWA head says Gaza 'aid distribution has become a death trap'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-25
WHO chief insists Israel's aid blockade of Gaza 'must end'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-25
WHO chief insists Israel's aid blockade of Gaza 'must end'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-22
Israeli army says bodies of three hostages recovered in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-22
Israeli army says bodies of three hostages recovered in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-19
From Gaza to Tehran: how far will Israel go—and will Iran hold?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-19
From Gaza to Tehran: how far will Israel go—and will Iran hold?
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-19
Gaza rescuers say 72 killed by Israel fire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-19
Gaza rescuers say 72 killed by Israel fire
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-19
Gaza rescuers say 18 killed by Israeli fire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-19
Gaza rescuers say 18 killed by Israeli fire
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-11
Culture and Public Works Ministers tour historic Mar Mikhael train station as part of restoration effort
Lebanon News
2025-04-11
Culture and Public Works Ministers tour historic Mar Mikhael train station as part of restoration effort
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-09
Lebanon's FM discusses southern tensions with UNIFIL chief, backs mission's mandate
Lebanon News
2025-05-09
Lebanon's FM discusses southern tensions with UNIFIL chief, backs mission's mandate
0
Middle East News
12:47
Explosions heard over Qatar capital of Doha: Reuters
Middle East News
12:47
Explosions heard over Qatar capital of Doha: Reuters
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-16
Minister of Public Works says working on establishing a civil aviation regulatory authority and oversight for all ports
Lebanon News
2025-04-16
Minister of Public Works says working on establishing a civil aviation regulatory authority and oversight for all ports
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
12:47
Explosions heard over Qatar capital of Doha: Reuters
Middle East News
12:47
Explosions heard over Qatar capital of Doha: Reuters
2
Lebanon News
11:47
Israeli army says targeted 'Hezbollah rocket sites' north of Litani River
Lebanon News
11:47
Israeli army says targeted 'Hezbollah rocket sites' north of Litani River
3
Lebanon News
14:46
Lebanon's President Aoun condemns attack on Qatar, warns of escalating regional tensions
Lebanon News
14:46
Lebanon's President Aoun condemns attack on Qatar, warns of escalating regional tensions
4
Middle East News
08:26
Israel reportedly seeks end to war, Iran says 'not yet the time'
Middle East News
08:26
Israel reportedly seeks end to war, Iran says 'not yet the time'
5
Middle East News
11:54
Qatar suspends air traffic as precautionary measure: Statement
Middle East News
11:54
Qatar suspends air traffic as precautionary measure: Statement
6
Middle East News
13:00
Missile operation 'Annunciation of Victory' launched against US bases in Iraq and Qatar: Iran's Tasnim news agency
Middle East News
13:00
Missile operation 'Annunciation of Victory' launched against US bases in Iraq and Qatar: Iran's Tasnim news agency
7
Middle East News
14:57
Oman Air stops flights to and from four cities around the Gulf
Middle East News
14:57
Oman Air stops flights to and from four cities around the Gulf
8
Lebanon News
11:36
Israeli airstrikes target multiple forested and mountainous areas north of Litani River—Video
Lebanon News
11:36
Israeli airstrikes target multiple forested and mountainous areas north of Litani River—Video
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More