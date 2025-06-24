UNRWA chief labels US-backed Gaza aid system an 'abomination'

24-06-2025 | 04:41
UNRWA chief labels US-backed Gaza aid system an 'abomination'

The head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees said Tuesday a recently established, U.S.-backed system for aid distribution in the Gaza Strip was "an abomination."

"The newly created so-called aid mechanism is an abomination that humiliates and degrades desperate people. It is a death trap costing more lives than it saves," Philippe Lazzarini said at a press conference in Berlin.

Previous

Related Articles

