Bitcoin tops $120,000 for the first time

14-07-2025 | 01:31
LBCI
Bitcoin tops $120,000 for the first time
Bitcoin tops $120,000 for the first time

Bitcoin crossed the $120,000 level for the first time on Monday, marking a milestone for the world's largest cryptocurrency as investors bet on long-sought policy wins for the industry this week.

Bitcoin scaled a record high of $121,207.55 in the Asian session on Monday, before pulling back slightly to last trade 1.6% higher at $121,015.42.

Starting on Monday, the U.S. House of Representatives will debate a series of bills to provide the digital asset industry with the nation's regulatory framework it has long demanded.

Those demands have resonated with U.S. President Donald Trump, who has called himself the "crypto president" and urged policymakers to revamp rules in favour of the industry.

Reuters

