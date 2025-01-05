Turkey says it 'neutralized' 32 outlawed PKK members in Syria

Turkey said Sunday that its armed forces "neutralized" 32 members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, in military operations in northern Syria.



The defense ministry also said its operations in northern Iraq "neutralized" four PKK members, using a term that usually means killed.



Since a rebellion in Syria last month ousted president Bashar al-Assad, Turkey-backed Syrian forces have occasionally clashed in the north with U.S-backed Kurdish forces that Ankara also deems terrorists.





Reuters