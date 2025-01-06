Turkey says eradication of Kurdish YPG militia in Syria 'imminent'

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday that eradication of the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria was "imminent" and that Ankara would not agree to any policy that allowed the YPG to maintain a presence there.



"We are in a position not only to see but also to break any kind of plot in the region," Fidan said in a joint press conference with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi.



AFP