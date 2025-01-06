Macron says West must be cautious over new Syria rulers

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday the West must not be naive about the new authorities in Syria after the ousting of Bashar al-Assad and promised France would not abandon Kurdish fighters.



"We must regard the regime change in Syria without naivety," Macron said in a speech to French ambassadors after Islamist-led forces toppled Assad last month, adding France would not abandon "freedom fighters, like the Kurds" who are fighting extremist groups in Syria.



AFP