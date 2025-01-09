Mahmoud Abbas says Lebanon will overcome 'repercussions of Israeli aggression' with new president

2025-01-09 | 11:43
Mahmoud Abbas says Lebanon will overcome 'repercussions of Israeli aggression' with new president
Mahmoud Abbas says Lebanon will overcome 'repercussions of Israeli aggression' with new president

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas said on Thursday that Lebanon will overcome the "repercussions of Israeli aggression" under the leadership of its new president, Joseph Aoun.

"We are confident that our brotherly Lebanon will overcome the repercussions of the Israeli occupation's aggression and achieve development and prosperity," Abbas said in a statement.

