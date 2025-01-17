News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US imposes sanctions on Yemeni financial institution in action against Houthis
Middle East News
2025-01-17 | 13:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US imposes sanctions on Yemeni financial institution in action against Houthis
The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on a Yemen-based financial institution that Washington accused of financially supporting the Houthis, as President Joe Biden's administration sought to further pressure the militant group before Biden leaves office.
The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said it imposed sanctions on Yemen Kuwait Bank, accusing it of helping the Houthis exploit the Yemeni banking sector to launder money and transfer funds to allies, including Lebanon's Hezbollah.
Reuters
Middle East News
US
Sanctions
Yemen
Financial
Institution
Action
Houthis
Next
Israel security cabinet begins meeting to vote on Gaza deal: Israeli official
Israeli minister Ben-Gvir threatens to resign from Netanyahu's government over Gaza deal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-01-07
US authorizes transactions with governing institutions in Syria despite sanctions
World News
2025-01-07
US authorizes transactions with governing institutions in Syria despite sanctions
0
Middle East News
2024-12-31
Yemen will continue to defend itself: Houthis after US strikes
Middle East News
2024-12-31
Yemen will continue to defend itself: Houthis after US strikes
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-17
Israeli security agencies recommend action against Houthis in Yemen as Netanyahu seeks trial delay
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-17
Israeli security agencies recommend action against Houthis in Yemen as Netanyahu seeks trial delay
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
Syrian rebel leader calls for end to sanctions, focus on rebuilding institutions
Middle East News
2024-12-16
Syrian rebel leader calls for end to sanctions, focus on rebuilding institutions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:40
Hamas says Israel 'failed to achieve its aggressive goals' in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:40
Hamas says Israel 'failed to achieve its aggressive goals' in Gaza
0
Middle East News
05:24
US officials to head to Cyprus to discuss defense upgrades: Cyprus president
Middle East News
05:24
US officials to head to Cyprus to discuss defense upgrades: Cyprus president
0
Middle East News
05:07
Syrian FM says looks forward to returning to Arab League
Middle East News
05:07
Syrian FM says looks forward to returning to Arab League
0
Middle East News
03:59
Two judges killed outside Iran's supreme court: State media reports
Middle East News
03:59
Two judges killed outside Iran's supreme court: State media reports
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Israeli army spokesperson addresses flag-burning incident, clarifies war goals
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Israeli army spokesperson addresses flag-burning incident, clarifies war goals
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-11
Israeli army reports 15 soldiers injured on Lebanon's front in 24 hours
Lebanon News
2024-11-11
Israeli army reports 15 soldiers injured on Lebanon's front in 24 hours
0
Lebanon News
05:44
Nawaf Salam meets Guterres: Discuss Syrian refugees' safe return and UN support for Lebanon's government
Lebanon News
05:44
Nawaf Salam meets Guterres: Discuss Syrian refugees' safe return and UN support for Lebanon's government
0
Lebanon News
06:41
UN chief Guterres after meeting Speaker Berri: Israeli army must withdraw by the designated deadline
Lebanon News
06:41
UN chief Guterres after meeting Speaker Berri: Israeli army must withdraw by the designated deadline
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:43
Macron to President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace: France will mobilize the international community to assist Lebanon across all sectors
Lebanon News
07:43
Macron to President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace: France will mobilize the international community to assist Lebanon across all sectors
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Baabda meetings featuring Macron, Aoun, Berri, Salam, Mikati: Government formation takes positive turn
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Baabda meetings featuring Macron, Aoun, Berri, Salam, Mikati: Government formation takes positive turn
3
Lebanon News
09:46
French President Emmanuel Macron and Speaker Nabih Berri hold private meeting at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
09:46
French President Emmanuel Macron and Speaker Nabih Berri hold private meeting at Baabda Palace
4
Lebanon News
03:31
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem praises Gaza ceasefire, calls it a victory for the resistance
Lebanon News
03:31
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem praises Gaza ceasefire, calls it a victory for the resistance
5
Lebanon News
12:12
Macron from Pine Palace: Israel must withdraw from South Lebanon, expresses confidence in new phase
Lebanon News
12:12
Macron from Pine Palace: Israel must withdraw from South Lebanon, expresses confidence in new phase
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Years of delay: Investigations into Beirut Port explosions resume
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Years of delay: Investigations into Beirut Port explosions resume
7
Lebanon News
11:50
PM-designate Nawaf Salam outlines goals following meeting with President Aoun at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
11:50
PM-designate Nawaf Salam outlines goals following meeting with President Aoun at Baabda Palace
8
Lebanon News
09:16
Lebanese President Aoun and French President Macron discuss Lebanon's priorities
Lebanon News
09:16
Lebanese President Aoun and French President Macron discuss Lebanon's priorities
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More