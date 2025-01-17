US imposes sanctions on Yemeni financial institution in action against Houthis

Middle East News
2025-01-17 | 13:54
High views
US imposes sanctions on Yemeni financial institution in action against Houthis
US imposes sanctions on Yemeni financial institution in action against Houthis

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on a Yemen-based financial institution that Washington accused of financially supporting the Houthis, as President Joe Biden's administration sought to further pressure the militant group before Biden leaves office.

The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said it imposed sanctions on Yemen Kuwait Bank, accusing it of helping the Houthis exploit the Yemeni banking sector to launder money and transfer funds to allies, including Lebanon's Hezbollah.


Reuters
 

Israel security cabinet begins meeting to vote on Gaza deal: Israeli official
Israeli minister Ben-Gvir threatens to resign from Netanyahu's government over Gaza deal
