Israeli opposition head calls on government to resign after military chief quits

Middle East News
2025-01-21 | 10:22
High views
0min
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government to resign on Tuesday after the country's military chief quit over the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack.

Lapid said he saluted military chief Herzi Halevi for stepping down and added: "Now, it is time for them to take responsibility and resign – the prime minister and his entire catastrophic government."


AFP
 

