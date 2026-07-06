Trump confirms he asked FIFA boss for review of Balogun red card

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06-07-2026 | 10:32
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Trump confirms he asked FIFA boss for review of Balogun red card
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Trump confirms he asked FIFA boss for review of Balogun red card

President Donald Trump confirmed Monday he asked FIFA boss Gianni Infantino to review the "horrible" decision to hand a red card to star U.S. striker Folarin Balogun, but said he did not request it be overturned.

"I asked for a review because I didn't think it was a foul," Trump told reporters at the White House. "All I did was ask for a review, I didn't say you have to do this."


AFP
 

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Red Card

US

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