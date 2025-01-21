News
Saudi FM expresses cautious optimism on Syria and Lebanon at Davos
Middle East News
2025-01-21 | 10:30
Saudi FM expresses cautious optimism on Syria and Lebanon at Davos
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan expressed cautious optimism regarding Syria and Lebanon during his remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
He stated that the current Syrian administration is publicly and privately conveying the right messages, signaling potential progress in addressing longstanding regional challenges.
Commenting on Lebanon, Prince Faisal described the recent election of a president after a prolonged political vacuum as a highly positive development.
However, he emphasized the need for concrete actions and genuine reforms to encourage further Saudi engagement in the country. He also revealed his intention to visit Lebanon this week to assess the situation firsthand and explore opportunities for deeper cooperation.
Regarding regional security, the Saudi foreign minister underscored the importance of avoiding a full-scale conflict between Iran and Israel. He noted that the ongoing discussions in Lebanon have so far provided grounds for cautious optimism, highlighting the need for continued dialogue to maintain stability in the region.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Saudi Arabia
FM
Optimism
Syria
Lebanon
Davos
World Economic Forum
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Open fronts in Lebanon and Gaza: Israel launches new operation 'Iron Wall' in West Bank
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Open fronts in Lebanon and Gaza: Israel launches new operation 'Iron Wall' in West Bank
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Countdown to Israeli withdrawal from South Lebanon: Lebanon anticipates delays
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Countdown to Israeli withdrawal from South Lebanon: Lebanon anticipates delays
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon weighs options after US move: Fuel smuggling or legal trade with Syria?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon weighs options after US move: Fuel smuggling or legal trade with Syria?
0
Middle East News
11:56
France issues new arrest warrant for Syria's Assad: Source to AFP
Middle East News
11:56
France issues new arrest warrant for Syria's Assad: Source to AFP
