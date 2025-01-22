Foreign attacker killed after stabbing five in Tel Aviv

Middle East News
2025-01-22 | 00:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Foreign attacker killed after stabbing five in Tel Aviv
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Foreign attacker killed after stabbing five in Tel Aviv

A foreign attacker stabbed five people in Tel Aviv on Tuesday before being shot dead, Israeli authorities said.

The stabbing happened in a bustling nightlife spot of Israel's commercial capital, which an AFP photographer saw cordoned off by police.

"A terrorist with a knife started stabbing people on Nahalat Binyamin Street, wounding four civilians" before hurting a fifth person nearby, police said.

Police identified the attacker as a 28-year-old foreigner who was shot by security forces.

The AFP photographer saw the dead body of a man on the street.

Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital said it had received three stabbing victims, including one in "a serious condition with a knife wound to the neck" who was taken into surgery.

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel said the attacker was interrogated on arrival at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport and was cleared to enter the country.

He pressed the head of the Shin Bet internal security agency, Ronen Bar, to "investigate this serious incident and learn lessons as soon as possible."

The Shin Bet said the attacker was interrogated and subjected to "additional tests."

"It was decided that there was no information establishing grounds to prevent his entry into Israel for security reasons," the agency said, saying it would probe the matter.

Without claiming responsibility, Palestinian militant group Hamas in a statement praised the attack as a "heroic stabbing operation" that showed resistance to Israel was "increasing."

It was the second stabbing in Tel Aviv in four days, after another assailant seriously wounded a person on Saturday before being shot by an armed civilian.
 
AFP
 

Middle East News

Tel Aviv

Israel

Attacker

Stabbing

Hamas

LBCI Next
Turkey detains nine people over ski resort hotel fire that killed 76
Open fronts in Lebanon and Gaza: Israel launches new operation 'Iron Wall' in West Bank
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:02

Qatari PM says Israel, Hamas must show 'good faith' for lasting Gaza peace

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-20

Cracks in Israel's unity: Prisoner exchange deal with Hamas exposes deep divisions in Israeli government

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-20

Hamas says Gaza will 'rise again,' rebuild after Israeli destruction

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-20

Israeli Finance Minister says 'eliminating Hamas takes priority over hostage retrieval'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:37

Saudi Alwaleed's KHC interested in TikTok if Musk or others buy it: CEO

LBCI
Middle East News
05:19

Iranian fighter jet crashes with pilots surviving, IRNA reports

LBCI
Middle East News
00:40

Turkey detains nine people over ski resort hotel fire that killed 76

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Open fronts in Lebanon and Gaza: Israel launches new operation 'Iron Wall' in West Bank

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

Former PM Hassan Diab calls for cooperation to form problem-solving government

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Open fronts in Lebanon and Gaza: Israel launches new operation 'Iron Wall' in West Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:44

Masked gunmen kill Hezbollah official in Machgharah, Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

General Security warns of Instagram account theft in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:44

Masked gunmen kill Hezbollah official in Machgharah, Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:33

PM-designate Nawaf Salam after meeting President Aoun: Finance Ministry, like all other ministries, is not the exclusive right of any group or sect

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon weighs options after US move: Fuel smuggling or legal trade with Syria?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Countdown to Israeli withdrawal from South Lebanon: Lebanon anticipates delays

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Open fronts in Lebanon and Gaza: Israel launches new operation 'Iron Wall' in West Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Updates on Lebanon's next government: PM-designate Nawaf Salam engages with political factions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

PM-designate Nawaf Salam discusses progress on cabinet formation with Lebanon's president, says negotiations ongoing

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:38

Israeli Chief of Staff resigns over October 7 'failure': Statement

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More