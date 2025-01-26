Israel FM praises Trump for approving US delivery of 2,000-pound bombs

Middle East News
26-01-2025 | 04:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel FM praises Trump for approving US delivery of 2,000-pound bombs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel FM praises Trump for approving US delivery of 2,000-pound bombs

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar praised U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday for authorizing the release of a shipment of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel that the Biden administration had previously halted.

"Thank you, President Trump, for yet another display of leadership by releasing the crucial defense shipment to Israel," Saar said on X, adding the region is safer when "Israel has what it needs to defend itself."

AFP

World News

Middle East News

United States

Bombs

Donald Trump

Israel

Foreign Minister

LBCI Next
UNRWA says Israel orders it to stop East Jerusalem operations this week
Trump makes 2,000-pound bombs available to Israel, undoing Biden's pause
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
00:41

Trump makes 2,000-pound bombs available to Israel, undoing Biden's pause

LBCI
World News
2025-01-24

ICC should prosecute United States and Israel: Taliban minister

LBCI
World News
2025-01-20

Donald Trump to lift pause on 2,000-pound bomb supply to Israel, Walla News reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-13

Israel 'working hard' to secure Gaza hostage deal: Foreign minister

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:33

Macron tells Netanyahu Israeli companies allowed at Paris air show: PM office

LBCI
Middle East News
07:39

Turkey says joint fight needed against Kurdish militants, Islamic State in the region

LBCI
Middle East News
06:48

Turkey arrests 15 over deadly fire at ski resort: State media

LBCI
Middle East News
06:41

EU may suspend Syria sanctions on energy and transport

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee says Israel's military is still deployed in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Mikati urges ceasefire sponsors to ensure Israel's withdrawal, warns of severe consequences for non-compliance

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-02

Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah sites 'throughout Lebanon:' Statement

LBCI
Middle East News
06:21

Israel raises alert level for missile defense systems in the north: Israeli media

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Israel seeks 30-day extension for military presence in Lebanon: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:24

President Aoun: Lebanon's sovereignty and unity are non-negotiable, urges calm and trust in Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:02

Lebanese army deploys in southern towns after Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee says Israel's military is still deployed in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

Israeli gunfire kills Lebanese soldier, injures another in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

South Lebanon's recovery: Neighborhoods erased, life 'on hold'

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:50

One killed and 17 injured in initial toll from Israeli attacks on citizens in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:57

Lebanon's Health Ministry updates toll with 11 killed, 83 injured by Israeli attacks in South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More