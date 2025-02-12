UAE emphasizes two-state solution as key to regional peace

Middle East News
12-02-2025 | 08:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UAE emphasizes two-state solution as key to regional peace
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UAE emphasizes two-state solution as key to regional peace

The UAE news agency reported that President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday, emphasized "the importance of working toward a just and comprehensive peace in the region that ensures security and stability for all, based on a two-state solution."

Reuters

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UAE

Two State Solution

Gaza

Israel

LBCI Next
Donald Trump insists US to own Gaza, Jordan king pushes back
Tensions mount inside Israel: US rejects Israel's request to extend presence in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-28

Qatar reiterates support for two-state solution after Trump calls for moving Gazans

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-03

Saudi Arabia, UAE seen as possible venues for Trump-Putin summit: Two Russian sources to Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-21

UK PM tells Netanyahu peace process 'should lead' to Palestinian state

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-02

Lebanese State Security arrests two individuals linked to Faraya hit-and-run case

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:17

US tells UN: We cannot pay for Syria camps with Islamic State-linked prisoners forever

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:12

Lebanese Presidency denies agreement on ceasefire extension beyond Eid al-Fitr

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

Major General Jeffers in Israel for talks on Israeli withdrawal from South Lebanon: LBCI reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:56

US grants Israel permission for 'long-term' presence in South Lebanon, Israeli officials say

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Lebanon rejects Israeli request to remain in southern positions until February 28, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
09:06

Russia's Putin holds phone call with Syria's Sharaa

LBCI
Middle East News
06:23

Egypt's Sisi to not attend any White House talks if Gaza displacement on agenda: Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:11

Islamic Jihad says hostages' fate depends on Netanyahu's actions, for better or worse

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Lebanon rejects Israeli request to remain in southern positions until February 28, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Tensions mount inside Israel: US rejects Israel's request to extend presence in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:50

Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam pushes reforms, vows Resolution 1701 implementation, and rejects deposit write-offs: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:23

MP Gebran Bassil says FPM now officially serves as a 'constructive and positive' opposition

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:19

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber affirms on LBCI: Deposit write-offs not a consideration for Lebanon's government

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Foreign Ministry handover: Key strength in Lebanon's ties with the international community

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Israel's army spokesperson urges Lebanese residents to avoid moving south as military deployment continues

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40

Trump meets King Abdullah: We will run Gaza very properly, we’re not going to buy it

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More