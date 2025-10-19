News
Information Minister Paul Morcos celebrates canonization of Bishop Ignatius Maloyan at the Vatican
Lebanon News
19-10-2025 | 07:23
Information Minister Paul Morcos celebrates canonization of Bishop Ignatius Maloyan at the Vatican
Lebanese Information Minister Paul Morcos celebrated in a post on X the canonization ceremony of Bishop Ignatius Maloyan at the Vatican.
During his participation in the canonization ceremony of Bishop Ignatius Maloyan at the Vatican, he said: “It is a great day at the Vatican, where the official celebration is being held in St. Peter’s Square to declare the sainthood of seven blessed figures, among them Bishop Ignatius Maloyan of the Armenian Catholic Church. A flood of heavenly grace is being poured today upon the Church, the faithful, and Lebanon... with the participation of the President of the Republic and delegations from Lebanon.”
Lebanon News
Information
Minister
Paul Morcos
Lebanon
Canonization
Bishop
Ignatius Maloyan
Vatican
