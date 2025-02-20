Putin holds phone call with Saudi Crown Prince

20-02-2025 | 10:14
Putin holds phone call with Saudi Crown Prince
Putin holds phone call with Saudi Crown Prince

The Kremlin said that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday.

Putin said the two countries will continue to work within the OPEC+ framework to maintain stability in the global oil market.

Putin also expressed his gratitude for organizing the Russia-U.S. negotiations in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Tuesday.

Reuters

