Drone attack causes building fire in a northern emirate of UAE: Statement

A drone attack caused a fire in a building in the north of the UAE on Monday, authorities said, amid a slew of nationwide attacks that disrupted Dubai's airport, hit an oil hub and killed a civilian.



"A building in the emirate of Umm Al Quwain was targeted by a drone, causing a fire but resulting in no injuries," the Umm Al Quwain Government Media Office said in a statement published by the official WAM news agency, without naming the building.







AFP