Drone attack causes building fire in a northern emirate of UAE: Statement

Middle East News
16-03-2026 | 09:44
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Drone attack causes building fire in a northern emirate of UAE: Statement
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Drone attack causes building fire in a northern emirate of UAE: Statement

A drone attack caused a fire in a building in the north of the UAE on Monday, authorities said, amid a slew of nationwide attacks that disrupted Dubai's airport, hit an oil hub and killed a civilian.

"A building in the emirate of Umm Al Quwain was targeted by a drone, causing a fire but resulting in no injuries," the Umm Al Quwain Government Media Office said in a statement published by the official WAM news agency, without naming the building.



AFP
 

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