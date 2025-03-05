US aid cuts hinder Iraqi repatriations from IS-linked Syria camp: AFP

The United States' decision to cut humanitarian aid hinders Iraq's efforts to repatriate its nationals from an IS-linked detention camp in Syria by the end of 2025, National Security Adviser Qassem al-Araji told AFP Wednesday.



"Iraq has a plan to... transfer all Iraqis" from the al-Hol camp to another in Iraq that still requires significant work and support from international organizations to accommodate arrivals, Araji said.



But "the only and main obstacle is halting aid to organizations, and Iraq cannot resolve this issue alone."



AFP