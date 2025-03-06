UK lifts sanctions against 24 Syrian entities including central bank

Britain, on Thursday, removed 24 Syrian entities from its sanctions list and unfroze their assets, including those of the Central Bank of Syria, other banks, and petroleum companies.



The West is rethinking its approach to Syria after insurgent forces led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham ousted Bashar al-Assad as president in December. Last month, European Union countries suspended a range of sanctions against Syria.



Britain's foreign office did not give further details on lifting the sanctions and did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A Syrian government media official did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



Reuters