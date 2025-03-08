News
Red Cross calls for 'safe access' for health workers amid Syria violence
Middle East News
08-03-2025 | 10:02
Red Cross calls for 'safe access' for health workers amid Syria violence
The International Committee of the Red Cross on Saturday called for "safe access" for health and aid workers amid violence on the Syrian coast.
In a post on X, the ICRC urged all parties to "ensure unimpeded access to health care and protection of medical facilities. First responders and humanitarian workers must be allowed safe access to provide medical aid and to transport the wounded and dead."
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
Red Cross
Health
Violence
Next
311 Alawite civilians killed by Syrian security forces, allies since Thursday: Monitor
Yemen's Houthis say will resume attacks if no aid to Gaza in four days
Previous
