News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
14
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Law Ma LTa2ayna
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
14
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kremlin says Iran has the right to peaceful nuclear energy
Middle East News
21-03-2025 | 06:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Kremlin says Iran has the right to peaceful nuclear energy
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Iran has the right to possess peaceful nuclear energy and is acting in accordance with international law.
He added that Moscow accepts Iran’s statements that it does not intend to acquire nuclear weapons.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Kremlin
Iran
Nuclear
Energy
International Law
Next
Magnitude 5 earthquake hits Natanz area of central Iran
Situation in Gaza gravely concerning as aid massively reduced: UNRWA
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-02-18
Kremlin says Ukraine has 'right' to join EU, but not NATO
World News
2025-02-18
Kremlin says Ukraine has 'right' to join EU, but not NATO
0
Middle East News
2025-03-14
Iran diplomat in Beijing says nuclear program 'peaceful'
Middle East News
2025-03-14
Iran diplomat in Beijing says nuclear program 'peaceful'
0
World News
2025-02-19
Kremlin says talks with US are 'important step' to 'peaceful resolution'
World News
2025-02-19
Kremlin says talks with US are 'important step' to 'peaceful resolution'
0
World News
2025-03-05
Kremlin says Iran's nuclear program will be subject of future Russia-US talks
World News
2025-03-05
Kremlin says Iran's nuclear program will be subject of future Russia-US talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:14
Magnitude 5 earthquake hits Natanz area of central Iran
Middle East News
07:14
Magnitude 5 earthquake hits Natanz area of central Iran
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10
Situation in Gaza gravely concerning as aid massively reduced: UNRWA
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10
Situation in Gaza gravely concerning as aid massively reduced: UNRWA
0
Middle East News
03:58
Appeal to Supreme Court over Israel Internal Security Agency chief sacking
Middle East News
03:58
Appeal to Supreme Court over Israel Internal Security Agency chief sacking
0
Middle East News
03:40
Khamenei says US threats against Iran 'will get them nowhere'
Middle East News
03:40
Khamenei says US threats against Iran 'will get them nowhere'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:59
Lebanon's Energy Minister denies reports of power cuts targeting specific regions
Lebanon News
05:59
Lebanon's Energy Minister denies reports of power cuts targeting specific regions
0
World News
2025-02-11
Europe rights court condemns Russia for suppressing Ukraine war dissent
World News
2025-02-11
Europe rights court condemns Russia for suppressing Ukraine war dissent
0
Middle East News
2025-02-03
Ahmed Al Sharaa: The fall of the Assad Regime was the result of five years of strategic planning
Middle East News
2025-02-03
Ahmed Al Sharaa: The fall of the Assad Regime was the result of five years of strategic planning
0
Lebanon Economy
03:26
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:26
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:13
Corruption probe: Lebanese ex-economy minister Amin Salam banned from travel over extortion and misuse of funds — the details
Lebanon News
14:13
Corruption probe: Lebanese ex-economy minister Amin Salam banned from travel over extortion and misuse of funds — the details
2
Lebanon News
14:30
Israeli airstrikes hit Bekaa and southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:30
Israeli airstrikes hit Bekaa and southern Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
08:43
Lebanon ready to hand over more than 700 Syrian prisoners to Damascus
Lebanon News
08:43
Lebanon ready to hand over more than 700 Syrian prisoners to Damascus
4
News Bulletin Reports
14:21
Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis
News Bulletin Reports
14:21
Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis
5
Lebanon News
15:53
Israel says struck alleged military sites in east, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:53
Israel says struck alleged military sites in east, south Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
10:07
PM Nawaf Salam says: A transparent and efficient state administration is essential for good governance
Lebanon News
10:07
PM Nawaf Salam says: A transparent and efficient state administration is essential for good governance
7
Lebanon News
09:25
Lebanese army chief discusses regional developments with US ambassador
Lebanon News
09:25
Lebanese army chief discusses regional developments with US ambassador
8
Lebanon News
05:15
MP Sajih Attieh tells LBCI: Qlayaat Airport to be operational, with foreign and Arab companies interested in investing
Lebanon News
05:15
MP Sajih Attieh tells LBCI: Qlayaat Airport to be operational, with foreign and Arab companies interested in investing
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More