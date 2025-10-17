Kremlin says Putin-Trump summit may happen within two weeks, but there's a lot to do first

World News
17-10-2025 | 07:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kremlin says Putin-Trump summit may happen within two weeks, but there&#39;s a lot to do first
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Kremlin says Putin-Trump summit may happen within two weeks, but there's a lot to do first

The Kremlin said on Friday that a summit between presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump could take place within two weeks, or a little later, but that there was a great deal to be worked out before a date could be set.

Trump and Putin agreed on Thursday to a hold a second summit on the war in Ukraine, provisionally in Budapest, following an August 15 meeting in Alaska that failed to produce a breakthrough.

The surprise announcement came on the eve of a meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and as Washington is considering supplying Kyiv with Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio would need to call each other and set up a meeting to sort out many pre-summit issues.

"There are many questions, negotiating teams need to be determined, and so on and so forth. Therefore, everything will be done in stages, but, of course, the presidents' will is there," Peskov said.

"It (the summit) could indeed take place within two weeks or a little later. There's a general understanding that nothing should be put off."

Peskov said Russia remained open to a settlement to end the war in Ukraine peacefully.

Russia blames Kyiv and its European allies for the impasse in peace talks. They in turn accuse it of posing unacceptable demands and have said they do not believe that Putin is serious about seeking peace.

The Kremlin said separately that Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had spoken by phone on Friday to discuss the upcoming summit and that Orban had said Hungary was ready to host the event.

Reuters

World News

Kremlin

Vladimir Putin

Donald Trump

Budapest

LBCI Next
Vatican visit by King Charles to show closer Anglican-Catholic ties
Trump says he expects expansion of Abraham accords soon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-03

Trump says 'you'll see things happen' if unhappy with Putin response

LBCI
World News
2025-09-29

Kremlin says there have been no signals from Kyiv about resuming Russia-Ukraine talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-09

Countdown to ceasefire: Israel to begin first phase of Trump's Gaza plan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09

Trump says 'there will be disarming' in next phase of Gaza deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:43

Vatican visit by King Charles to show closer Anglican-Catholic ties

LBCI
World News
07:17

Trump says he expects expansion of Abraham accords soon

LBCI
World News
06:45

EU supports Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest if it 'moves forward' peace process

LBCI
World News
06:00

Russia says captured three villages in Ukraine's east

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-15

US-Lebanon talks in Washington highlight reform push: Making ‘Lebanon great again’ is not a dream

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09

Erdogan says Turkey to join 'task force' to monitor Gaza deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-16

PM Salam: Working to convene an international conference to support security forces and reconstruction efforts

LBCI
World News
04:47

Army colonel sworn in as Madagascar president

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Israeli army: Hezbollah cement quarry and 'Green Without Borders' site struck in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Israel strikes Ansar, Sinai in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:48

A powerful airstrike hits Bnaafoul in southern Lebanon’s Sidon district

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Thirsty for answers: Confusion grows over Tannourine water tests

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:35

Israeli army says it struck 'Hezbollah underground infrastructure' in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:14

USCENTOM: Military leaders meet on disarmament efforts in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Passport leak scandal: Lebanon probes outrage over Syrian diplomat’s data breach

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:22

Sources to LBCI: 12,000 Lebanese expatriates registered to vote since October 2

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More