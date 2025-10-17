Trump says he expects expansion of Abraham accords soon

World News
17-10-2025 | 07:17
High views
Trump says he expects expansion of Abraham accords soon
0min
Trump says he expects expansion of Abraham accords soon

U.S. President Donald Trump said he expected an expansion of the Abraham Accords soon and hopes Saudi Arabia will join the pact that normalized diplomatic relations between Israel and some Arab states.

"I hope to see Saudi Arabia go in, and I hope to see others go in. I think when Saudi Arabia goes in, everybody goes in," Trump said in an interview broadcast Friday on Fox Business Network.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

United States

Donald Trump

Abraham Accords

Saudi Arabia

Israel

