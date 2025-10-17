Turkish specialists await Israeli greenlight to enter Gaza: AFP

Israel-Gaza War Updates
17-10-2025 | 06:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkish specialists await Israeli greenlight to enter Gaza: AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Turkish specialists await Israeli greenlight to enter Gaza: AFP

Dozens of Turkish specialists dispatched by Ankara to help find bodies in Gaza are currently at the border in Egypt, awaiting a green light from the Israeli government, a Turkish official told AFP on Friday.

"A team of 81 AFAD members is currently waiting at the border on the Egyptian side," the official said, referring to the government agency for search and rescue operations. "It remains unclear when Israel will allow the Turkish team to enter Gaza."

AFP

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Turkey

Ankara

Gaza

Egypt

Israel

LBCI Next
UN says 560 tons of food entering Gaza daily since ceasefire but more needed
UN says will 'take some time' to scale back Gaza famine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:52

Turkish experts to help find hostage bodies in Gaza: Ministry sources

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-10

Turkish military ready to take part in any Gaza mission: Defense ministry source

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-11

Hamas to miss Gaza peace deal formal signing: Official to AFP

LBCI
World News
2025-09-05

EU not 'living up to responsibilities' on Gaza war: Belgian FM to AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:12

Hamas urges mediators to push for next steps under ceasefire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:45

UN says 560 tons of food entering Gaza daily since ceasefire but more needed

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:39

UN says will 'take some time' to scale back Gaza famine

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:09

France, Britain refine plans at UN for Gaza force resolution

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Israel strikes Ansar, Sinai in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:35

Israeli army says it struck 'Hezbollah underground infrastructure' in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-30

Rising cases, uncertain data: Lebanon’s cancer challenge

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:20

Lebanese president, PM review situation in south amid continued Israeli attacks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Israeli army: Hezbollah cement quarry and 'Green Without Borders' site struck in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Israel strikes Ansar, Sinai in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:48

A powerful airstrike hits Bnaafoul in southern Lebanon’s Sidon district

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Thirsty for answers: Confusion grows over Tannourine water tests

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:35

Israeli army says it struck 'Hezbollah underground infrastructure' in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:14

USCENTOM: Military leaders meet on disarmament efforts in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Passport leak scandal: Lebanon probes outrage over Syrian diplomat’s data breach

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:22

Sources to LBCI: 12,000 Lebanese expatriates registered to vote since October 2

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More