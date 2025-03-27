Israel's opposition says it appealed judicial reform before the Supreme Court

27-03-2025 | 04:11
Israel's opposition says it appealed judicial reform before the Supreme Court

Israel's main opposition leader said Thursday he has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court against a new law expanding elected officials' power in appointing judges.

Yair Lapid, leader of the center-right Yesh Atid party, said on X that he had submitted the petition on behalf of several opposition parties just minutes after parliament passed a law that is part of judicial reforms that triggered massive street protests.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Opposition

Supreme Court

Judicial Reform

