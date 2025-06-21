Iran tells France its nuclear rights 'cannot be taken away by threats or war'

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Saturday that his country's right to pursue a civilian nuclear program could not be taken away by war, as it traded fire with Israel for a ninth day.



"Iran has always announced that it is ready to provide guarantees and build confidence in its peaceful nuclear activities within the framework of international law," Pezeshkian told French President Emmanuel Macron in a phone call, according to the official IRNA news agency.



"The rights granted to countries and nations by international law cannot be taken away from them by threats or war."



AFP