Several 'powerful' blasts heard in southwest Iran: Media

Several "powerful explosions" were heard Saturday afternoon in southwestern Iran's Ahvaz, the daily Shargh reported, on the ninth day of hostilities between the Islamic Republic and Israel.



Ahvaz is the capital of Khuzestan Province, situated on the Iraqi border and Iran's primary oil-producing region. The Israeli military had previously announced it was striking "military infrastructure" in the southwest.



AFP



