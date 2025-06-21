Several 'powerful' blasts heard in southwest Iran: Media

Middle East News
21-06-2025 | 08:39
High views
0min
Several 'powerful' blasts heard in southwest Iran: Media

Several "powerful explosions" were heard Saturday afternoon in southwestern Iran's Ahvaz, the daily Shargh reported, on the ninth day of hostilities between the Islamic Republic and Israel.

Ahvaz is the capital of Khuzestan Province, situated on the Iraqi border and Iran's primary oil-producing region. The Israeli military had previously announced it was striking "military infrastructure" in the southwest.
 
AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Israel

Explosions

Ahvaz

Iran says more than 400 killed since the start of the war with Israel
Israel says struck military infrastructure in southwest Iran
