Israeli army says forces entered new sites in Syria’s Mount Hermon
Middle East News
30-03-2025 | 04:57
Israeli army says forces entered new sites in Syria's Mount Hermon
The Israeli military claimed Sunday that its forces entered areas in Syria’s Mount Hermon last week that they had not previously reached.
According to the army, the operation aimed to seize weapons and remove threats in sites belonging to the Syrian army. The military said it was acting to protect security in the Golan Heights.
Israel
Syria
Mount Hermon
