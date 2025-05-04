Russian drone attack on Kyiv injures 11, sparks residential fires, Ukraine says

04-05-2025 | 03:50
Russian drone attack on Kyiv injures 11, sparks residential fires, Ukraine says
Russian drone attack on Kyiv injures 11, sparks residential fires, Ukraine says

A Russian overnight drone attack on Kyiv injured at least 11 people, including two children, and set several residential buildings throughout the city on fire, the military and officials of the Ukrainian capital said on Sunday.

Falling debris from destroyed drones sparked fires at residential buildings in Kyiv's Obolonskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts, Timur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on social media.

Ukraine's emergency service said on the Telegram messaging app that 76 firefighters were involved in putting out the overnight fires in Kyiv, which also included a small blaze in the central Shevchenkivskyi district.

World News

Russia

Drone

Strike

Ukraine

War

Kyiv

