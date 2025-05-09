News
Drone strikes hit Port Sudan for the sixth straight day
World News
09-05-2025 | 02:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Drone strikes hit Port Sudan for the sixth straight day
Drone strikes hit Port Sudan for a sixth straight day Friday, an army source said, blaming the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, at war with the regular army since April 2023.
"Our air defenses intercepted some of the enemy drones which were targeting sites in the city," the source said, speaking anonymously. Witnesses reported strikes across Port Sudan, the seat of the army-backed government and the country's main aid hub.
AFP
World News
Sudan
Port
Strikes
RSF
