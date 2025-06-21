News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Conversations with Ricardo Karam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
B-2 bombers moving to Guam amid Middle East tensions: Reuters
World News
21-06-2025 | 13:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
B-2 bombers moving to Guam amid Middle East tensions: Reuters
The United States is moving B-2 bombers to the Pacific island of Guam, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Saturday, as President Donald Trump weighs whether the United States should take part in Israel's strikes against Iran.
It was unclear whether the bomber deployment is tied to Middle East tensions.
Reuters
World News
United States
B-2 Bombers
Guam
Donald Trump
Israel
Iran
Next
Washington Post: Trump backs diplomacy as internal debate intensifies over potential strike on Iran
Trump says two weeks is 'maximum' for Iran decision
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-06-17
US moving fighter jets to Middle East as Israel-Iran war rages: Reuters
Middle East News
2025-06-17
US moving fighter jets to Middle East as Israel-Iran war rages: Reuters
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Only 20 in service — US B-2 stealth bombers take flight amid Iran-Israel tensions: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Only 20 in service — US B-2 stealth bombers take flight amid Iran-Israel tensions: The details
0
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Britain moving jets to Middle East to support regional security: PM Starmer
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Britain moving jets to Middle East to support regional security: PM Starmer
0
World News
2025-06-16
US aircraft carrier heads west from South China Sea amid Middle East tensions
World News
2025-06-16
US aircraft carrier heads west from South China Sea amid Middle East tensions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:03
Iran tells France its nuclear rights 'cannot be taken away by threats or war'
World News
13:03
Iran tells France its nuclear rights 'cannot be taken away by threats or war'
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Only 20 in service — US B-2 stealth bombers take flight amid Iran-Israel tensions: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Only 20 in service — US B-2 stealth bombers take flight amid Iran-Israel tensions: The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
B-2s in motion, Fordow on alert: Israel debates next steps as Trump weighs US strike
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
B-2s in motion, Fordow on alert: Israel debates next steps as Trump weighs US strike
0
World News
11:22
Yemen's Houthis threaten to attack US ships in Red Sea if it strikes Iran
World News
11:22
Yemen's Houthis threaten to attack US ships in Red Sea if it strikes Iran
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Ticking clocks and shrinking stockpiles: can Israel or Iran hold out longer?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Ticking clocks and shrinking stockpiles: can Israel or Iran hold out longer?
0
Middle East News
09:05
Iran says more than 400 killed since the start of the war with Israel
Middle East News
09:05
Iran says more than 400 killed since the start of the war with Israel
0
Middle East News
13:43
Blasts heard in Tehran's center, north: AFP
Middle East News
13:43
Blasts heard in Tehran's center, north: AFP
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-20
Major traffic accident involving six vehicles at Nahr El Kalb tunnel—Video
Lebanon News
2025-06-20
Major traffic accident involving six vehicles at Nahr El Kalb tunnel—Video
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:10
Emirates to resume flights to and from Lebanon starting Monday, June 23: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10
Emirates to resume flights to and from Lebanon starting Monday, June 23: Sources to LBCI
2
Middle East News
11:03
Reports confirm assassination of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s aide, known as 'Abou Ali,' in Tehran
Middle East News
11:03
Reports confirm assassination of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s aide, known as 'Abou Ali,' in Tehran
3
Middle East News
06:33
Syrian security forces arrest Bashar al-Assad’s cousin at Lebanon border: SANA
Middle East News
06:33
Syrian security forces arrest Bashar al-Assad’s cousin at Lebanon border: SANA
4
Lebanon News
01:01
Israeli navy targets Hezbollah building in Naqoura, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:01
Israeli navy targets Hezbollah building in Naqoura, South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
09:19
No army escort, no entry: Sultaniyeh residents stop UNIFIL patrol (Video)
Lebanon News
09:19
No army escort, no entry: Sultaniyeh residents stop UNIFIL patrol (Video)
6
Middle East News
00:18
Iran, Israel launch new attacks after Tehran rules out nuclear talks
Middle East News
00:18
Iran, Israel launch new attacks after Tehran rules out nuclear talks
7
Middle East News
08:39
Several 'powerful' blasts heard in southwest Iran: Media
Middle East News
08:39
Several 'powerful' blasts heard in southwest Iran: Media
8
World News
15:57
Trump says two weeks is 'maximum' for Iran decision
World News
15:57
Trump says two weeks is 'maximum' for Iran decision
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More