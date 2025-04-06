News
Iran top diplomat says direct negotiations with US 'meaningless'
Middle East News
06-04-2025 | 03:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran top diplomat says direct negotiations with US 'meaningless'
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday said direct negotiations with the United States would be "meaningless" after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would prefer direct talks with the Islamic republic.
"Direct negotiations would be meaningless with a party that constantly threatens to resort to force in violation of the U.N. Charter, and that expresses contradictory positions from its various officials," Araghchi said in a foreign ministry statement.
AFP
Middle East News
United States
Iran
Talks
Foreign Minister
