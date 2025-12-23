Lebanese army steps up security measures nationwide for Christmas and New Year

Lebanon News
23-12-2025 | 05:53
High views
Lebanese army steps up security measures nationwide for Christmas and New Year
0min
Lebanese army steps up security measures nationwide for Christmas and New Year

Lebanese army units have begun reinforcing security measures as part of their operational duties, implementing exceptional precautions across various regions of the country ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The measures aim to protect tourist and commercial areas and ensure the safety of citizens’ movement.

The army had previously announced a temporary suspension of weapons-carry licenses and access passes until January 2, 2026.

In a statement, the army command urged citizens to cooperate with the security measures to safeguard public safety and prevent incidents. It also warned against celebratory gunfire, stressing that violators will face legal action due to the danger it poses to lives and public safety.
 

