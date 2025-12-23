News
Lebanese army steps up security measures nationwide for Christmas and New Year
Lebanon News
23-12-2025 | 05:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese army steps up security measures nationwide for Christmas and New Year
Lebanese army units have begun reinforcing security measures as part of their operational duties, implementing exceptional precautions across various regions of the country ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays.
The measures aim to protect tourist and commercial areas and ensure the safety of citizens’ movement.
The army had previously announced a temporary suspension of weapons-carry licenses and access passes until January 2, 2026.
In a statement, the army command urged citizens to cooperate with the security measures to safeguard public safety and prevent incidents. It also warned against celebratory gunfire, stressing that violators will face legal action due to the danger it poses to lives and public safety.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese Army
Christmas
New Year
Security
Measures
Lebanon’s central bank governor says financial gap bill rests on solid economic foundations: Sources
Previous
