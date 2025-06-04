Trump says Iran 'slow walking' on nuclear deal

Middle East News
04-06-2025 | 14:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump says Iran &#39;slow walking&#39; on nuclear deal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump says Iran 'slow walking' on nuclear deal

Donald Trump said Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had offered to take part in nuclear talks with Iran, as the U.S. president accused Tehran of "slow walking" on the deal.

"President Putin suggested that he will participate in the discussions with Iran," Trump said on Truth Social after the two leaders spoke. "It is my opinion that Iran has been slow walking their decision on this very important matter, and we will need a definitive answer in a very short period of time!"


AFP
 

Middle East News

Trump

US

Iran

Nuclear

Deal

LBCI Next
Iranian FM expresses support for Lebanon during visit to Beirut
Israel army says shelled southern Syria after projectiles fired
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-16

Trump urges Iran to move quickly on nuclear deal or 'something bad will happen'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-15

Trump says 'getting close' to Iran nuclear deal

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-31

Iran says received 'elements' of US proposal for nuclear deal

LBCI
World News
2025-04-13

US 'in hurry' for nuclear deal, Iran says after talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Overcrowded and overlooked: Lebanon's prisons at breaking point

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel reopens Syrian front after rockets hit Golan; US Envoy in Tel Aviv for crisis talks

LBCI
Middle East News
09:24

Syria monitor says five Alawites found dead after detention

LBCI
Middle East News
08:51

Turkish airline AJET to begin flights to Damascus in mid-June

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-05-28

China calls on US to protect rights of foreign students after visa hold

LBCI
World News
10:44

Putin says Ukraine wants ceasefire to rearm and mobilize

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel reopens Syrian front after rockets hit Golan; US Envoy in Tel Aviv for crisis talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-05

Lebanon records over 376,000 voters on first day of municipal elections

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem meets Iranian FM in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

UN appoints Major General Diodato Abagnara as new UNIFIL commander in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Putin invites Lebanese President to first Russian-Arab Summit in Moscow

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

MP Mohammad Raad says Hezbollah opens to cooperation after meeting with PM Nawaf Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Hezbollah MP says meeting with President Aoun focused on sovereignty, occupation, and common ground

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:04

Head of Fuel Tanker Owners Syndicate criticizes customs hike on fuel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Price concerns and mixed reactions: Will Lebanon's fuel tax lead to a new wave of inflation?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Inclusive plan: Former Minister Ali Hamie tapped to advise on Lebanon's reconstruction strategy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More