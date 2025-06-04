Trump says Iran 'slow walking' on nuclear deal

Donald Trump said Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had offered to take part in nuclear talks with Iran, as the U.S. president accused Tehran of "slow walking" on the deal.



"President Putin suggested that he will participate in the discussions with Iran," Trump said on Truth Social after the two leaders spoke. "It is my opinion that Iran has been slow walking their decision on this very important matter, and we will need a definitive answer in a very short period of time!"





AFP