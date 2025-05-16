Trump urges Iran to move quickly on nuclear deal or 'something bad will happen'

Middle East News
16-05-2025 | 06:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump urges Iran to move quickly on nuclear deal or &#39;something bad will happen&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump urges Iran to move quickly on nuclear deal or 'something bad will happen'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that Iran should make a quick decision on an American proposal for a nuclear deal or "something bad will happen."

Speaking in Abu Dhabi as he capped a Gulf tour, Trump said his administration had handed Iran a proposal for an agreement, adding that "they know they have to move quickly or something bad is going to happen".

AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

Donald Trump

US

Nuclear Deal

Iran

LBCI Next
Syria plans to print currency in UAE and Germany, ending Russian role: Reuters
Trump departs Abu Dhabi, ends Gulf tour
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-03-30

Trump says 'there will be bombing' if Iran does not make nuclear deal

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-15

Trump says 'getting close' to Iran nuclear deal

LBCI
World News
2025-04-09

Trump urges firms to move to US 'now' to avoid tariffs

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-31

Iran's supreme leader rebuffs Trump threat over nuclear deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:49

Hamas urges US to press Israel to lift Gaza blockade after hostage release

LBCI
Middle East News
09:38

World Bank says Syria arrears cleared; country eligible for new loans

LBCI
Middle East News
08:19

Syria plans to print currency in UAE and Germany, ending Russian role: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
06:54

Trump departs Abu Dhabi, ends Gulf tour

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-07

Lebanese PM pledges political reform, banking overhaul

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:12

Lebanese Civil Defense escalates preparedness before municipal elections

LBCI
World News
2025-05-09

Macron calls for US-Europe Ukraine plan backed by 'massive sanctions'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-10

Could cannabis save Lebanon? Debate reignites amid economic crisis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:05

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:05

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Trump ends Syria sanctions: What it could mean for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:36

Speaker Berri says Washington failed to stop Israel’s attacks amid Syria’s normalization efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

UN peacekeepers report 'unacceptable' confrontation in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

From six seats to full power: New law could reverse limit on expat voting in Lebanon's 2026 elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:12

Lebanese Civil Defense escalates preparedness before municipal elections

LBCI
Middle East News
08:19

Syria plans to print currency in UAE and Germany, ending Russian role: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

86 arrested over post-election shootings in North, Akkar, and Mount Lebanon: Sources tell LBCI

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More