Syria defense minister announces ceasefire in Druze-majority Sweida

Middle East News
15-07-2025 | 05:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syria defense minister announces ceasefire in Druze-majority Sweida
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syria defense minister announces ceasefire in Druze-majority Sweida

Syria's defense minister announced a ceasefire in the Druze-majority city of Sweida on Tuesday after government forces entered the city to end deadly clashes with Bedouin tribes.

"To all units operating within the city of Sweida, we declare a complete ceasefire after an agreement with the city's notables and dignitaries," Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra posted on X. Clashes had erupted between government forces and Druze fighters after contradictory statements from Druze religious leaders, with most urging fighters to lay down their arms.

 

AFP

Middle East News

Syria

Sweida

Druze

Bedouin

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
Israel military claims striking Syrian government forces in Sweida
UN: Killings and attacks against Palestinians escalate in the West Bank
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-14

More than 30 killed in sectarian clashes in Syria's Sweida, interior ministry says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-14

PSP urges calm after deadly clashes in Syria's Sweida

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-14

Israel strikes tanks in Syria's Sweida

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-24

Israel will 'respond forcefully to Iran's ceasefire violation': Defense Minister

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:32

EU council sanctions Iran individuals over human rights violations

LBCI
Middle East News
08:54

12 Druze civilians shot dead by Syria government forces

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:39

France says UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:26

One in ten children screened in UNRWA clinics are malnourished: UNRWA

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

Washington calls on Lebanon to set deadline for state control over Hezbollah arms: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-12

Israeli army claims strike killed Hezbollah member in Lebanon's south

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

Israeli defense minister says strikes under way in Lebanon are 'clear message' to Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-12

US envoy Tom Barrack clarifies Syria remarks: Not a threat to Lebanon, but a vision for coexistence

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

Washington calls on Lebanon to set deadline for state control over Hezbollah arms: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Middle East News
13:45

Israel says Syria strikes 'a clear warning to the Syrian regime'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

The tale of the Levant: Bilad al-Sham reawakens as history echoes in Barrack's warning

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

From Shebaa Farms to Mount Hermon: Israel resets its northern war map

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Tunnel to trafficking: Lebanese Army cracks down on hidden narcotics lab in Yammoune

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

Israeli airstrikes kill 12 in Lebanon's Bekaa, including Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Airstrikes hit Bodai as Israel targets alleged Hezbollah positions in Bekaa

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More