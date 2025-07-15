Syria defense minister announces ceasefire in Druze-majority Sweida

Syria's defense minister announced a ceasefire in the Druze-majority city of Sweida on Tuesday after government forces entered the city to end deadly clashes with Bedouin tribes.



"To all units operating within the city of Sweida, we declare a complete ceasefire after an agreement with the city's notables and dignitaries," Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra posted on X. Clashes had erupted between government forces and Druze fighters after contradictory statements from Druze religious leaders, with most urging fighters to lay down their arms.

AFP