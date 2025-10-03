News
Beirut waterfront residents face persistent sewage odor as authorities step in
News Bulletin Reports
03-10-2025 | 13:20
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Beirut waterfront residents face persistent sewage odor as authorities step in
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
A video captured at the Beirut waterfront has raised concerns over a persistent foul odor in the area.
Officials say the foul odor in the area is not new and is caused by sewage water flowing from central Beirut toward the Charles Helou district.
The water is supposed to be treated at the existing treatment plant before reaching Bourj Hammoud. Sources say that for the plant to operate properly, it needed maintenance and continuous electricity.
Officials confirmed to LBCI that the plant recently underwent maintenance funded by UNICEF to ensure it is fully operational. It is currently running on electricity and generators, although continuous power would be preferable.
For this reason, the Beirut and Mount Lebanon Water Establishment will submit a request to Electricité du Liban to exempt the plant from planned power cuts.
The issue of the foul odor at the waterfront will be addressed next week in a meeting called by Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud. LBCI will continue following the case until a solution is reached, as it is unacceptable for residents to continue inhaling sewage odors.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Beirut
Waterfront
Sewage
