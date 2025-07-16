Oilfields in Iraq's Kurdistan attacked by drones, counter-terrorism service says

16-07-2025 | 01:39
Oilfields in Iraq's Kurdistan attacked by drones, counter-terrorism service says
Oilfields in Iraq's Kurdistan attacked by drones, counter-terrorism service says

Oilfields in Iraq's Kurdistan semi-autonomous region were attacked for a third day on Wednesday as bomb-laden drones targeted DNO-operated fields in the Zakho border area, according to the region's counter-terrorism service.

The attack did not result in any casualties but caused material damages, the service posted on Facebook.

Reuters

