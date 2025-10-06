Army Commander meets head of ceasefire monitoring committee on farewell visit

Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal received U.S. General Joseph Clearfield, head of the ceasefire monitoring committee, at his office in Yarzeh, accompanied by U.S. General Michael Leeney and a delegation on a farewell visit.



Discussions focused on the general situation in Lebanon and the region, as well as the progress in implementing the ceasefire agreement.



General Hjeil also met with Deputy Parliament Speaker Elias Bou Saab, with talks centering on the country’s overall situation.